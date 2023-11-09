Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

