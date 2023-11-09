Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $48,732.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $83.49 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,020,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

