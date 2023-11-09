Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,271. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The company has a market cap of C$96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

