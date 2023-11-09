Insider Selling: ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Insider Sells $42,819.29 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 535 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $38,568.15.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80.

ESAB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $75.11 on Thursday. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESAB. UBS Group started coverage on ESAB in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

