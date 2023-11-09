Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells 25,711 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $518,590.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,915,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 37.67%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

