Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells $151,184.48 in Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) Director Michele Vion sold 14,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $151,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.47.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.10%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 588,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 569,265 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

