Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $83.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,814,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,792,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,095,000 after purchasing an additional 121,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

