Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.77. 621,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,520,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $245,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Performance

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.