Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.77. 621,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,520,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.65 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $189,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor Capital Management, acquired 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock worth $31,989,810 in the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) during the third quarter worth about $245,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000.
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Performance
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
Featured Stories
