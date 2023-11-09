Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $68,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

