Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04 to $0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.5 million to $103.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.00 million. Intapp also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25 to $0.29 EPS.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 24,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Intapp has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 69,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,422,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,472,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,844,823.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 69,074 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,422,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,472,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,844,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,216 shares of company stock worth $6,817,558. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1,072.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

