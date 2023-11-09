Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 8,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

