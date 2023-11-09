Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.76. 8,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,852. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.
Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
