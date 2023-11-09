Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $913.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $487.19 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The firm has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $857.13 and its 200-day moving average is $822.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

