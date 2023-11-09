Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $480.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $475.58 and its 200-day moving average is $480.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.