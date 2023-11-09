Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

