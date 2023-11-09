Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after buying an additional 9,833,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.