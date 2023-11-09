Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

