Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
