Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 607 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,726.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $54.91 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

