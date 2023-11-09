Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,582 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

