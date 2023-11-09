Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 890 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19,124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,810,000 after purchasing an additional 986,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $102.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $89.39.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

