Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

