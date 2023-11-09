Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

