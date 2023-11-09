International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 783,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.