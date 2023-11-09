inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.98% of inTEST worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth $307,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of inTEST by 344.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 122,414 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Company Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

