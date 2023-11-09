Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CEO Buys $193,333.14 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,362. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intrusion by 192.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intrusion by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

