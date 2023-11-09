Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) CEO Buys $193,333.14 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Scott acquired 333,333 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $193,333.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intrusion Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,362. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Intrusion Company Profile
Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.
