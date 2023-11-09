Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Director Acquires $16,312.50 in Stock

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) Director Gregory K. Wilson bought 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $16,312.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,762.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,024,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,362. Intrusion Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.51.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

Further Reading

