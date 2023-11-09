Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,409.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

