Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Claro Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,771,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,554,656. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

