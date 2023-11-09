Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $373.95. 13,449,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,547,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.88. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.