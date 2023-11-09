Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $342,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $373.26 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average is $359.88.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.