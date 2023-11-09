Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 291.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 181.2% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.53. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.