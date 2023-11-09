Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 78,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 91,314 shares.The stock last traded at $78.44 and had previously closed at $78.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

