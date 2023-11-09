Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/30/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $180.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Enphase Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

10/27/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/27/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $190.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

10/20/2023 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

10/13/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $114.00 to $102.00.

10/5/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $148.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Enphase Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $114.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $209.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Enphase Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,462. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

