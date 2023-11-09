Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 1,255,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

