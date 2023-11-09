Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

