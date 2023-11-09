Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,182 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.60.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

