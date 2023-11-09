Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 490 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $453.78 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

