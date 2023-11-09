Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 5,275 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 49.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,230,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after buying an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after buying an additional 590,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

