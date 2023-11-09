Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $234.49 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.58.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

