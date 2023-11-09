Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

