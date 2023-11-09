Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,763,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 24.14%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

