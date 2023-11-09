Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $202,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Markel Group stock opened at $1,335.40 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,418.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.