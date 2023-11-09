Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Invests $210,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

