Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,730,762.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,046,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $210.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

