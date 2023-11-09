Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

COP opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $135.68.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

