Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $415.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $3,513,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

