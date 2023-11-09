Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.10.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $210.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $248.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

