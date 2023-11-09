Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,394,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,695,000 after buying an additional 594,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIP opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

