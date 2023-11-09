Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 64.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 831,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 749,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 128,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.25%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

