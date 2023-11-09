Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.36% of Calvert International Responsible Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Price Performance

CVIE opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

About Calvert International Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

