Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 481 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,775,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $504.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.17 and a 1-year high of $507.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

